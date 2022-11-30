Swat Distt Admin holds public hearing for special persons in Mingora

(@FahadShabbir)

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday arranged a special 'Khuli Katchery' for persons with disabilities at the Special education Center of Mingora and heard their issues.

Assistant Commissioner Babuzai Asghar Surani, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sohail Khan and officers from district, provincial and Federal departments were present on the occasion.

The participants discussed various issues, including problems in obtaining financial support, provision of wheelchairs and other disability related equipment and facilities, challenges in accessing services in various private and government buildings, employment for disabled persons, implementation of quota and provision of jobs on merit, provision of scholarships to disabled students, and skill and employment programmes for them.

Assistant Commissioner Babuzai Asghar Surani, while issuing orders to various departments, said that the quota was being implemented to provide jobs to special people and in that regard, the relevant departments were working under the rules and regulations.

He, however, sought a report about implementation of the quota by different departments.

Regarding the problems related to Baitul Mal office, he ordered to shift the PBM office to an alternative place. He said that a school for special persons was under construction and the other schools were asked to create priority seats for special students.

The AC asked hospital administrations to make special arrangements for the treatment of persons with disabilities on a priority basis.

He said that under the PBM and Ehsaas program, the procedure for providing facilities to special people would be further simplified.