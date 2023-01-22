Swat Police recover 16 bottles of wine

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an anti-narcotics drive is also continued in the district and the Police recovered 16 bottles of the locally fermented liquor, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Swat police carried out a checking of vehicles at Fiza Gatt and during the search of an auto-rickshaw recovered 16 bottles of local wine.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw, Anwar Khan has been arrested while the second accused Jehanzeb managed to escape and efforts for his early arrest were in full swing.