UrduPoint.com

Swat Police Recover 16 Bottles Of Wine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Swat Police recover 16 bottles of wine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an anti-narcotics drive is also continued in the district and the Police recovered 16 bottles of the locally fermented liquor, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Swat police carried out a checking of vehicles at Fiza Gatt and during the search of an auto-rickshaw recovered 16 bottles of local wine.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw, Anwar Khan has been arrested while the second accused Jehanzeb managed to escape and efforts for his early arrest were in full swing.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Driver Vehicles Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

3 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

8 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.