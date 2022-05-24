Swindler held, two cars recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Chehlyak police arrested a swindler and recovered two cars from his possession during a special operation launched here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Chehlyak police arrested a swindler and recovered two cars from his possession during a special operation launched here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Malik Shan reported police that Jehangir Khan Khera got a car from him for some domestic uses and promise to return the car in next few days.

He said that the accused has shifted the car to another place and not returned to him till now. Another applicant, Rauf Ahmed reported police about the accused Jehangir Khan Khera with allegations.

Taking action on the applications, the Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Gull Niazi alongwith his team arrested the accused and recovered the cars worth Rs 5.2 million from his possession. The cars have been handed over to the owners while further investigations were underway from the arrested swindler, A spokesman added.