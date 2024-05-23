Open Menu

SWORD To Setup Drinking Water Camp On 25 May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SWORD to setup drinking water camp on 25 May

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Society for Women rights and development trust (SWORD) on Thursday initiated a setup of cold drinking water camp on 25 May 2024.

Head of SWORD Nazeer Qureshi informed that cold water bottles will be provided to poor laborers, vendors and wayfarers in water camp.

