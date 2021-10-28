SWU Senate approves to serve show cause to VC on forced leave

A special meeting of Swabi Women University's Senate Thursday approved a recommendation to serve show cause notice to Vice Chancellor on forced leave Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi to defend the allegations of an Inquiry Report against her

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A special meeting of Swabi Women University's Senate Thursday approved a recommendation to serve show cause notice to Vice Chancellor on forced leave Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi to defend the allegations of an Inquiry Report against her.

The senate meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said that an opportunity should be provided to the VC to clarify her position and defend the allegations against her.

The Senate meeting also approved constitution of a scrutiny Committee for lifting of ban on new regular appointments and making new appointments.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor remarked that the future of youth is directly linked with the institutions of higher education and the financial and administrative embezzlement in these institutions make him upset.

The meeting was also attended by CM's aide on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Chairman Governor Inspection Team Zakka Ullah Khattak, Acting Vice Chancellor Swabi Women University Prof Dr Zahoor ul Haq, Secretary Higher Education Mohammad Daud, Principal Secretary to Governor Mehmood Hassan and members of the Senate.