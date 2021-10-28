UrduPoint.com

SWU Senate Approves To Serve Show Cause To VC On Forced Leave

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:01 PM

SWU Senate approves to serve show cause to VC on forced leave

A special meeting of Swabi Women University's Senate Thursday approved a recommendation to serve show cause notice to Vice Chancellor on forced leave Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi to defend the allegations of an Inquiry Report against her

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A special meeting of Swabi Women University's Senate Thursday approved a recommendation to serve show cause notice to Vice Chancellor on forced leave Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi to defend the allegations of an Inquiry Report against her.

The senate meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said that an opportunity should be provided to the VC to clarify her position and defend the allegations against her.

The Senate meeting also approved constitution of a scrutiny Committee for lifting of ban on new regular appointments and making new appointments.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor remarked that the future of youth is directly linked with the institutions of higher education and the financial and administrative embezzlement in these institutions make him upset.

The meeting was also attended by CM's aide on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Chairman Governor Inspection Team Zakka Ullah Khattak, Acting Vice Chancellor Swabi Women University Prof Dr Zahoor ul Haq, Secretary Higher Education Mohammad Daud, Principal Secretary to Governor Mehmood Hassan and members of the Senate.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Swabi Women

Recent Stories

WMS complaint integrated system permanently monito ..

WMS complaint integrated system permanently monitor:Syed Tahir Shahbaz

51 seconds ago
 China Says Joint Naval Drills With Russia Not Aime ..

China Says Joint Naval Drills With Russia Not Aimed at Any Third Country

53 seconds ago
 German Man Convicted of Passing Parliament Floor P ..

German Man Convicted of Passing Parliament Floor Plans to Russia - Reports

54 seconds ago
 Moscow Calls on Afghan Ethnic Political Forces to ..

Moscow Calls on Afghan Ethnic Political Forces to Abandon Warlike Rhetoric

56 seconds ago
 Medical treatment of ailing Seraiki poet Shakir Sh ..

Medical treatment of ailing Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi begins at Nishtar Hosp ..

58 seconds ago
 Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violatio ..

Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.