Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as federal minister

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday administered oath to Syed Fakhar Imam as Federal Minister for National Food Security in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday administered oath to Syed Fakhar Imam as Federal Minister for National food Security in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Previously, Syed Fakhar Imam had also served as speaker of the National Assembly and had the experience of a member of the federal cabinet twice.