Syed Saleh Abass posted as DG Colleges Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Syed Saleh Abass Rizvi, professor of Commerce/Principal (BS-20), S.M Govt Arts and Commerce College No. 01, Karachi, is transferred and posted as Director General Colleges Sindh with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, Hafiz Abdul Bari Indhar, professor of Chemistry (BS-20), awaiting posting, was posted as Principal S.M Govt Arts and Commerce College No. 01, Karachi vice Syed Saleh Abass Rizvi transferred.