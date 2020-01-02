UrduPoint.com
Taj Felicitates CM Sindh For Achieving Financial Closure Of Rs 1.3 Bln

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:26 PM

Taj felicitates CM Sindh for achieving financial closure of Rs 1.3 bln

Member Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Core Committee Senator Taj Haider Thursday congratulated Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for achieving financial closure worth Rs 1.3 billion for mega projects in coal mining and power generation sectors in Thar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Member Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Core Committee Senator Taj Haider Thursday congratulated Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for achieving financial closure worth Rs 1.3 billion for mega projects in coal mining and power generation sectors in Thar.

"We will now be producing 15.4 mtpa of coal and generating 2640 mega watt of cheap electricity from Thar Coal fields," he said in a statement issued by the party secretariat.

Taj Haider said that Block VI would be producing urea that would meet the country's projected urea requirement for the next 30 years.

He said PPP was following ideal economic policy of mobilizing national human and natural resources for economic development.

Lowering of energy costs, employment and skill development, saving foreign exchange and raising national production was a correct economic strategy that would enable the country to compete in the world market and raise the standard of living of our working classes, he added.

He said it was high time that the country dropped the policies of collecting revenues through coercion and indirect taxation and financing current expenditures by taking loans.

Looking at the potential of Thar Coal and also of renewable energy, in which Sindh had made a major breakthrough, the day was not far when Pakistan would become self-sufficient in its energy requirements, he said.

Taj Haider said the important breakthrough in Bio-saline agriculture that has been made in Thar definitely holds the promise of making the country once again an exporter of agriculture crops and products.

