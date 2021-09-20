UrduPoint.com

Take Stern Action Against Women, Child Abusers, Governor Tells IGP

Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:42 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday directed Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan and directed him to take strict action against those involved in crimes against women and children, without any discrimination

During a meeting held here at Governor's House, the IGP briefed the governor regarding the action taken against those involved in the Minar-e-Pakistan incident as well as overall law and order situation in the province.

The governor also directed the IGP to take effective steps for peace and security in the province, adding that the people should be provided justice in police stations and no leniency in this regard would be tolerated. He said the government would provide support and all resources to police for eliminating 'Thana Culture'. He stressed that police officers would also have to play their role to eliminate the 'Thana Culture'.

The Punjab governor said that those who were involved in crimes against women and children deserved no leniency, adding that such people have no right even to be called as human, and they are animals.

He underlined the need to take stern action against them in order to make Punjab crime-free, adding that every institution including police have to play their role in it.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that protection of people's life and property is the responsibility of the government and the police, which has to be ensured at all costs. He said that the government was purging every institution including police of political interference because the government believed in strengthening institutions. By strengthening of institutions Pakistan would be strengthened, he added.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan assured the governor that he would take measures to maintain law order in the province.

Ch Sarwar said that all appointments to the police stations including the appointment of SHOs were being made on merit. The government was committed to protecting the lives and property of people and making Punjab a crime- free province.

