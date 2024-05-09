Open Menu

Chairman Senate Sees Off First Flight intended pilgrims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Thursday saw off the intended Pilgrims travelling by first Haj flight of Air Sial at Multan International Airport.

He garlanded the pilgrims and asked them to maintain discipline in the Holy land as ambassador of the country.  As many as 150 pilgrims flew by PF 762  for Madina  at 1350 hrs today  from the MIAP.

Addressing the ceremony Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that he was very delighted to see the blessed pilgrims off as only those who are permitted from the Holy Land. He informed it was a welcome gesture by Air Sial to operate Haj flights from Multan recalling that he extended help for construction of Sialkot airport as former prime minister

Chairman Senate asked them to pray martyrs of Palestine and oppressed of Gaza and added they should also pray for all those Shuhada including Law enforcer  and civilians who lost their lives for the country. He reminisced that PPP had curbed the terrorism from the country in its 2008-13 tenure and regretted that it was rearing its head once again.

Yusuf Raza Gialni maintained that around 13,000 intending pilgrims of South Punjab are flying from MIAP adding that he was briefed that they are bearing one lac lesser expenditure which is a good sign during the inflation.

He also asked department concerned to extend the facility of accommodating those pilgrims who miss the flight owing to some reason to another day flight as this facility is available from different cities earlier.

Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar congratulated the pilgrims saying that they were very lucky to be chosen for Haj. He informed that Directorate of Hajj tried to extend best services to them like past years adding that around 99% intending pilgrims underwent the training which was conducted twice this year.

He appreciated the services of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for the country and in particular for Southern Punjab. Airport Manager M. Anwar Zia, Chief Security Officer (CSO0, Col Shahzad Jamil Regional Manager Air Sial, Abdullah Masood Bokhari, Station Manager, Ali Abbas, PIA Station Manager, Nadeem Murtaza,  Deputy Director FIA, Adnan Lohani,  and others were also present on the occasion.

