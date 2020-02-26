Tanker filled with 15,000 liters of oil overturns in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :An oil tanker loaded with 15,000 liters of oil, overturned due to over-speeding at the National Highway in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi on early Wednesday morning.

The rescue sources said that after getting the information of the incident, police, fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and blocked one track of the National Highway to avoid any untoward incident while the other track remained open for the traffic.

With the help of heavy machinery the oil tanker was removed from the scene and the oil was also transferred into other tanker, said the traffic police.

No casualty was reported in the accident , rescue officials said, private news channel reported.