Tank’s Rescue 1122 Launches Awareness Drive To Avoid Heatstroke
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The district Tank’s emergency service-Rescue 1122 has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about precautionary measures against heatstroke and the adverse effects of extreme heat.
According to the spokesman, the awareness drive has been launched in line with Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan and Director Operations South Imran Yusufzai under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Waqas Alam, across the district.
In this regard, the spokesman added various measures are being taken to educate the public through this campaign. Pamphlets and brochures are being distributed, a door-to-door campaign and community-based efforts are underway.
Similarly, he said that social media platforms were also being utilized to safeguard lives of people by spreading awareness about the heatstroke.
He said that Rescue 1122 ambulances are equipped with ORS, cold water, and other essential medicines to provide immediate assistance in case of such emergencies.
Moreover, the public has been advised to drink plenty of water, stay in shaded and cool places, wear loose and light clothing, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.
It has also asked people if it was necessary to go outside then cover their head with a wet cloth.
Rescue 1122 urges the public to call 1122 for free emergency assistance in case of any emergency.
