Tarakai directs timely completion of schools' construction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday sought progress report on release of funds from district offices and visited the construction projects along with officials of Communication and Works (C&W) Department to ensure timely completion of projects.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Education Department. Besides, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Secretary, Ikhlaq Ahmad and Additional Secretary (Reforms), other higher authorities of the department were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister was told that a budget of Rs.25.3 billion has been allocated for under current expenditure in of non-salary account. He has also directed the authorities of Elementary and Education Department for timely completion of the PC-I of development schemes.

The meeting was informed that presently work on 104 ongoing and 22 new projects is in progress in education sector while an amount of Rs.

3 billion has also been allocated for provision of furniture to schools.

Similarly, he said 2000 nursery classes and 2000 play areas in settled districts while 733 nursery classes and 500 play areas in merged districts will be constructed in Primary schools, beside, launching digital literacy programmes.

He further said that the process of reward and punishment will continue in the department and directed the authorities for conferring prizes on those teachers and principals that show better results and take action against poor performers.

Shahram Khan Tarakai directed the Additional Secretary Reforms and concerned authorities for early completion of the Phase-II of double shift education programme to formally begin it in remaining districts.

He directed the concerned authorities for holding such meetings on ADP schemes on regular basis to review progress, fixed targets and take action against poor performers.