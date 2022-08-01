UrduPoint.com

Tarar For Declaring PA Speaker's Election Void

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Tarar for declaring PA speaker's election void

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that election of Punjab Assembly Speaker was illegal and in violation of the Constitution as there was malafide intention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that election of Punjab Assembly Speaker was illegal and in violation of the Constitution as there was malafide intention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in it.

Talking to the media, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had inducted around 700 employees in Punjab Assembly Secretariat during his tenure as Speaker just to satiate his personal interests.

Tarar said there were constitutional irregularities in the election process of speaker Punjab Assembly, arguing that employees of PA Secretariat were involved in rigging the election which was sheer violation of the Article 226 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz appealed to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to declare the election of speaker Punjab Assembly as null and void.

Attaullah Tarar demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce the verdict of PTI foreign funding case, pending for the last seven years.

He added that PTI wanted to fix the match with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on the Daska by-election rigging case but the Commissioner was bound to adhere to the law and the constitution in taking decisions on such matters.

He said that PTI was trying to pressurize the ECP by leveling baseless allegations against it.

PTI's Pervez Khattak had been one of the proposers of the Chief Election Commissioner but today, they were tabling resolutions in the assemblies against the CEC because he took decision against the PTI in Daska by-election rigging case, he maintained.

He said that besides, money laundering under Abraaj Group and Arif Naqvi Group etc, Gogi and her husband's corruption in Punjab and five karat diamond rings, the PTI would also have to be accountable in its foreign funding case and they could not hide themselves on the pretext of any foreign conspiracy, any religious touch or declaring anyone as traitor, because these were mere lame excuses and not the answer or justification of its foreign funding case.

PTI would have made it clear to the nation that who was the beneficiary of billionsof rupees funded by a Jewish to the party, he asserted.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Lahore High Court Pervez Khattak Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Daska Money Muslim Jew Media Punjab Assembly Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

NA passes The Control of Narcotics Substances (Sec ..

NA passes The Control of Narcotics Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

56 seconds ago
 We are all concerned about division in the family ..

We are all concerned about division in the family : Chaudhry Shujaat

59 seconds ago
 DIG directs SSPs to make foolproof security arrang ..

DIG directs SSPs to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram

1 minute ago
 Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punish ..

Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 sails through ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's no confidence in CEC is eyewash: Khur ..

Imran Khan's no confidence in CEC is eyewash: Khursheed Shah

4 minutes ago
 FS, Sri Lankan HC discuss bilateral ties

FS, Sri Lankan HC discuss bilateral ties

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.