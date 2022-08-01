Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that election of Punjab Assembly Speaker was illegal and in violation of the Constitution as there was malafide intention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that election of Punjab Assembly Speaker was illegal and in violation of the Constitution as there was malafide intention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in it.

Talking to the media, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had inducted around 700 employees in Punjab Assembly Secretariat during his tenure as Speaker just to satiate his personal interests.

Tarar said there were constitutional irregularities in the election process of speaker Punjab Assembly, arguing that employees of PA Secretariat were involved in rigging the election which was sheer violation of the Article 226 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz appealed to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to declare the election of speaker Punjab Assembly as null and void.

Attaullah Tarar demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce the verdict of PTI foreign funding case, pending for the last seven years.

He added that PTI wanted to fix the match with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on the Daska by-election rigging case but the Commissioner was bound to adhere to the law and the constitution in taking decisions on such matters.

He said that PTI was trying to pressurize the ECP by leveling baseless allegations against it.

PTI's Pervez Khattak had been one of the proposers of the Chief Election Commissioner but today, they were tabling resolutions in the assemblies against the CEC because he took decision against the PTI in Daska by-election rigging case, he maintained.

He said that besides, money laundering under Abraaj Group and Arif Naqvi Group etc, Gogi and her husband's corruption in Punjab and five karat diamond rings, the PTI would also have to be accountable in its foreign funding case and they could not hide themselves on the pretext of any foreign conspiracy, any religious touch or declaring anyone as traitor, because these were mere lame excuses and not the answer or justification of its foreign funding case.

PTI would have made it clear to the nation that who was the beneficiary of billionsof rupees funded by a Jewish to the party, he asserted.