Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Artist Talat Hussain
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Culture Attullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Talat Hussain, a great actor of television, film, theatre and radio.
In a message, the Federal Minister expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
He said he was deeply grieved to hear the news of the death of Talat Hussain who was a unique artist who brought life to every character with his voice and acting.
Talat Hussain has shown excellent acting in London Channel Four's popular series "Traffic", the minister maintained.
In the popular tv dramas Hawain, Kishkol, Tariq bin Ziad and others, he showed his acting skills, Tarar said adding that he was a true teacher and with his death the world of arts has lost a great artist.
Talat Hussain will always live in our hearts, he remarked.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
