Tarar Terms Khan's Medical Report 'fake'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Tarar terms Khan's medical report 'fake'

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday termed medical report of infection in leg as 'fake' and has urged all courts to reject it.

"Why's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan preparing medical reports from his own medical institute 'Shaukat Khanum' and why didn't he go to proper medical checkup from government hospitals or other well reputed private medical labs," he said in a press conference here.

He said that Imram Khan was playing different types of tactics on medical grounds from a long time to get relief from the courts.

Tarar was also of the view that PTI workers had launched an organized social media campaign against state institutions and government officers.

In this regard a fresh case has been registered against Chairman PTI.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also pressurized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as to get relief in the foreign funding case, he added.

Tarar said that the public was blaming some senior Judges of the apex court for giving Irman Khan favour in court cases.

Imran Khan has divided the national institution for the sake of his own will and interest. He's getting bails from courts without appearing before them which is totally against the law and constitution, he said.

