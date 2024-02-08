Tareen Hopes Strong Government To Emerge After General Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chairman Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Khan Tareen, urging people to reach out to polling stations to cast their votes, said he hoped that a strong elected government should take over in the wake of general election.
He was talking to the media after casting his vote at a polling station in his hometown, Lodhran’s Chak 12/MPR.
He said the vote casting was a national responsibility and urged voters to join decision-making process by the power of their vote. No voter should miss this opportunity in any manner, he added.
Jahangir Tareen, who is also candidate from Multan constituency, NA-149, said he was contesting elections from two Constituencies and aspiring to win both seats.
He expressed the optimism that IPP candidates would emerge victorious from all constituencies where they were contesting.
To a question, he said a stable and strong government should come into power in the wake of elections which would ultimately invigorate the economy, eventually further strengthening the country. He said the entire nation was united against the menace of terrorism.
Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen’s rival candidate in NA-149 in Multan, independent Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar having support from PTI, also cast his vote at a polling station No 113.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No major complaints received so far: EC Sindh5 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polling process in Tank area5 minutes ago
-
Bridegroom casts vote leaving wedding rituals incomplete5 minutes ago
-
Political stalwarts cast votes in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta5 minutes ago
-
Addl IGP Karachi visits polling stations5 minutes ago
-
Interim CM casts vote15 minutes ago
-
Women rush to polling stations in Multan15 minutes ago
-
Prominent leaders cast votes on election day15 minutes ago
-
Amir JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem casts vote15 minutes ago
-
EC to consider extending polling hours, says Sindh Member25 minutes ago
-
Voting underway in Karachi25 minutes ago