Tareen hopes strong government to emerge after general election

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chairman Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Khan Tareen, urging people to reach out to polling stations to cast their votes, said he hoped that a strong elected government should take over in the wake of general election.

He was talking to the media after casting his vote at a polling station in his hometown, Lodhran’s Chak 12/MPR.

He said the vote casting was a national responsibility and urged voters to join decision-making process by the power of their vote. No voter should miss this opportunity in any manner, he added.

Jahangir Tareen, who is also candidate from Multan constituency, NA-149, said he was contesting elections from two Constituencies and aspiring to win both seats.

He expressed the optimism that IPP candidates would emerge victorious from all constituencies where they were contesting.

To a question, he said a stable and strong government should come into power in the wake of elections which would ultimately invigorate the economy, eventually further strengthening the country. He said the entire nation was united against the menace of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen’s rival candidate in NA-149 in Multan, independent Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar having support from PTI, also cast his vote at a polling station No 113.