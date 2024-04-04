Open Menu

Target Of Cotton Cultivation On 197,000 Acres Set In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Target of cotton cultivation on 197,000 acres set in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that a target was set to cultivate cotton on

an area of 197,000 acres in the division in the current year.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Cotton Committee held at

the Commissioner's Office here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali and director agriculture with the deputy commissioners of

four districts participated in the meeting.

It was briefed that in Sargodha district, a target of cotton crop cultivation was set on an

area of 7,710 acres, in Khushab district 2,890 acres, in Mianwali 145,470 acres, and in Bhakkar 41,430 acres was set for cotton cultivation.

The meeting was informed that Sargodha was the only division in Punjab that achieved 100% of its cotton

target the last year.

On the occasion, the commissioner said that cotton sowing was a national cause for which all institutions should work together. He directed to start an active campaign on social media and conduct farmer conventions to raise awareness about cotton sowing.

The commissioner also emphasized the agriculture officers to ensure their reach to every grower’s house so that the target for cotton sowing could be easily achieved.

In the meeting, farmer representatives also discussed issues with the commissioner. To which, the commissioner instructed deputy commissioners and relevant officers to take immediate action and send a report.

