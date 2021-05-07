Tarin for chalking out different plans to reform of pay, pension system: Shaukat Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday directed the Pay and Pension Commission to chalk out short, medium and long term plans for reformation of pay and pension system in the public sector over a period of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday directed the Pay and Pension Commission to chalk out short, medium and long term plans for reformation of pay and pension system in the public sector over a period of time.

During a meeting with Chairperson Pay and Pension Commission, Nargis Sethi, who called on him here, the finance minister appreciated the efforts being made by the commission for streamlining the prevailing system of emoluments based on principles of equity, fairness and transparency.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood Khan and Secretary Finance Division were also present during the meeting.

The federal minister stressed that there is no short term solution to this problem, adding that the end goal was to make the government employer of choice for the talented youth. He said there was an increased need to work out ranges for linking compensation with performance, which he said would ensure meritocracy in recruitment and result in improved service delivery in the public sector.

The minister stated that there was a pressing need to rationalize the existing workforce and adhere to a performance-driven compensation system for smooth transition to e-governance.

He affirmed full support and facilitation to the Commission on the occasion.

Earlier, Nargis Sethi, briefed the minister about the working of the commission to streamline the existing pay and pension structure as per the mandate of the Commission.

She outlined the working of sub-groups under the commission which have been assigned different tasks to identify distortions in the existing system of disbursement of pay and pensions of the government officers in federal, provincial and other allied departments and organizations.

The chairperson also apprised the finance minister about challenges in the way of harmonization of pay and pension system across the country, which included disparity in allowances, perks and other benefits as well as burgeoning expenditure of the pensions on national exchequer which is not sustainable in the long run.