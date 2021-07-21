Tarin grieves death of Arif Nizami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned journalist Arif Nizami.

In his condolence message, the minister said that after the death of his father, Hameed Nizami, the late journalists had rendered great services to journalism.

He said, the deceased was a true patriot. "The father of Arif Nizami and my father had worked together in freedom struggle of Pakistan," he added.

The minister prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.