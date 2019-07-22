(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Republican leader of the United States of America (USA) Sajid Tarar on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the US as a major breakthrough in the relations between the two countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the US knew that Pakistan had a great geographical importance in the South Asia and it could play a vital role for establishing peace in entire region.

He predicted that Donald Trump would again win the presidential elections and Pakistan could enjoy cordial relations with the US in future.

Sajid Tarrar said there was a big room to enhance trade between the two countries, adding Pakistan increased its remittances and exports this year as compared to the previous one.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also believed on the theory of trade rather than aid, he added.

He appreciated the fact that both civil and military leadership of Pakistan were on same page.