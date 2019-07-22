UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarrar Terms Imran Khan's Visit To US Breakthrough B/w Pakistan-US Relations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Tarrar terms Imran Khan's visit to US breakthrough b/w Pakistan-US relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Republican leader of the United States of America (USA) Sajid Tarar on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the US as a major breakthrough in the relations between the two countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the US knew that Pakistan had a great geographical importance in the South Asia and it could play a vital role for establishing peace in entire region.

He predicted that Donald Trump would again win the presidential elections and Pakistan could enjoy cordial relations with the US in future.

Sajid Tarrar said there was a big room to enhance trade between the two countries, adding Pakistan increased its remittances and exports this year as compared to the previous one.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also believed on the theory of trade rather than aid, he added.

He appreciated the fact that both civil and military leadership of Pakistan were on same page.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Visit Trump Same United States Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

4 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

5 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

6 hours ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

6 hours ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.