Task force formed to ensure fire safety measures in high rise buildings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The District Administration Karachi South has established Task Force to check fire prevention and safety measure in the high rise buildings and commercial establishments and to determine the facts causing frequent fire incidents and recommend remedial measures and also ensure the corrections in gaps identified in buildings, factories in coordination with all stakeholders.

The task force has been formed in compliance to High Court of Sindh orders, said a statement on Saturday.

Chief Fire Officer KMC, Deputy Director Civil Defense, Deputy Director SBCA, Assistant Commissioners Saddar , Civil Line, Aram Bag, Garden and Lyari, DSP Police Traffic and Secretary Regional Transport Authority have been included in task force.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar first meeting of Task Force held under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner South where after due deliberation it was decided that visits for joint inspection of safety measures in residential and commercial high rise shall be carried out and recommendation shall be made where safety measures were inadequate.

It was also decided that building/site plans shall only be approved having fire safety mechanism in the structure and no exceptions would be made in this regard.

The task force decided that completion certificate would only be issued after verification of fire safety mechanism by the relevant authorities. It was maintained that fire safety trainings would be imparted to the administrations of by apartments and commercial establishments.

The campaign would be launched to sensitize general public about the hazard and fire safety. Commenting on the issue, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar stated that district south was commercial hub where high rise buildings were located, besides oldest and congested residential areas needed proper fire safety measures.

He said that district administration has launched a campaign after formation of Task Force for the implementation of Sindh High Court orders.

The Deputy Commissioner south further stated that officials of civil defense, Fire Department and SBCA have jointly conducted the survey of Allah Walla Market and Mustafa Market to ascertain the fire safety measures.

He said that all the Assistant Commissioners of South District were assigned to lead the campaign in their towns without any leniency in ascertaining the fire safety measures in residential and commercial buildings.

He recalled the fire incident in Regent Plaza and stated recent inspection of hotel found that fire safety measures had been adopted in the hotel.

He further informed that inspection has been conducted by the task force in Saddar area, Mir Muhammad Baloch Road and in lyari town.

He said that fire department of DMC South was being upgraded with latest equipment and machinery along with training of manpower on international standards.

The DC vowed to complete the inspection of commercial and residential buildings in district at the earliest and ensure the corrective measures to save the previous lives and property.