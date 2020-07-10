Task Forces of Bannu Circle conduct raids

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has tightened noose around power pilfers and defaulters across the province.

As part of drive against power theft, the company's spokesman said task forces of City Division D I Khan have recovered Rs 0.

69 million from defaulters besides removing 44 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division DI Khan,Cantt sub division,Tank sub division,Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

He said that FIRs were also registered against those found involved in illegal use of electricity.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would remain continue.