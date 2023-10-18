Taxila police arrest three dacoits; recover Rs 78,000, motorcycles, mobiles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three dacoits besides recovering Rs 78,000 cash, three motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested three accused namely Asadullah, Alam Zaib and Khalal Khan, who were allegedly involved in various dacoits, and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The arrested accused had been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

The SP said that the Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers and criminal gangs.