Open Menu

Taxila Police Arrest Three Dacoits; Recover Rs 78,000, Motorcycles, Mobiles

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Taxila police arrest three dacoits; recover Rs 78,000, motorcycles, mobiles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three dacoits besides recovering Rs 78,000 cash, three motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested three accused namely Asadullah, Alam Zaib and Khalal Khan, who were allegedly involved in various dacoits, and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The arrested accused had been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

The SP said that the Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers and criminal gangs.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Jail Rawalpindi Taxila Waqas Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

36 minutes ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

41 minutes ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

56 minutes ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

1 hour ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan