TDAP To Organise Exhibition "Her Hunar" Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing an exhibition titled "Her Hunar" on Saturday to encourage women entrepreneurs hailing from Northern Pakistan including Chitral, Swat, Hazara, DI Khan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The event, to be held in Pak-China Friendship Centre here, will provide them a platform for business networking, exhibiting their products, learning modern techniques, understanding marketing methods, developing products for a global market and promoting exports said a news release.

It will provide them exposure at the national level and improve their understanding of marketing tools.

Capacity-building training sessions will also be organized as sideline events.

Female entrepreneurs have shown great interest in participating in Her Hunar exhibition and showcasing their entrepreneurial skills. A wide range of products including apparel, fashion, decorative items, rugs, carpets, and traditional food would be showcased in the exhibition. People can buy the high-quality products of women entrepreneurs. The event is open for all with free entry.

It would go long way in promoting soft image of Pakistan as ambassadors/diplomats of various countries are anticipated to visit the event.

