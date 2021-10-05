UrduPoint.com

Teachers Play A Crucial Role In Nation's Building: DC

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:19 PM

Teachers play a crucial role in nation's building: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that teachers were the architects of the nation and every civilized society respects their teachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that teachers were the architects of the nation and every civilized society respects their teachers.

Addressing a function held in connection with 'World Teacher's Day' at Rawalpindi Arts Council organized by the District Education Authority, he said that teachers played a vital role in the development of the nations, which should be recognized in its true manner.

He said that teachers are our benefactors because they adorn us with the jewel of education and their kindness can never be repaid.

The DC said teachers serve as a guide to deliver people from the darkness of ignorance, show them the light of knowledge and put the nation on the path of development and progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that the PTI government has brought significant changes in the education system, introducing a uniform curriculum that has laid the foundation for the creation of a nation with one thought and one ideology.

He said that the vision of the Prime Minister regarding education is very clear and he believes in providing equal opportunities for development and prosperity to every child of the nation through education. "Education cannot be promoted in society without respect for teachers," he added.

Apart from a large number of teachers and students, members of the Provincial Assembly Latasib Satti, Raja Sagheer Ahmed,Chaudhry Sajid Mahmood, and Director Punjab Council of Arts Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed and CEO Education Azam Kashif also attended the function.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Education Punjab Provincial Assembly Guide Rashid Rawalpindi Progress Muhammad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

Poachers arrested, trapping devices recovered

Poachers arrested, trapping devices recovered

11 seconds ago
 Grinding unit penalized for preparing adulterated ..

Grinding unit penalized for preparing adulterated red chili powder

12 seconds ago
 Facebook Bosses Can Make Platform Safer, Gov't Int ..

Facebook Bosses Can Make Platform Safer, Gov't Intervention Needed - Whistleblow ..

14 seconds ago
 PPL 2nd phase from Oct 14 in Rawalpindi

PPL 2nd phase from Oct 14 in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 European Drug Regulator Says Will Consider Reviewi ..

European Drug Regulator Says Will Consider Reviewing Merck's COVID-19 Pill

3 minutes ago
 Wealthiest Americans Grew 40% Wealthier in 2020, J ..

Wealthiest Americans Grew 40% Wealthier in 2020, Jeff Bezos Tops List - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.