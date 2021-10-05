Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that teachers were the architects of the nation and every civilized society respects their teachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that teachers were the architects of the nation and every civilized society respects their teachers.

Addressing a function held in connection with 'World Teacher's Day' at Rawalpindi Arts Council organized by the District Education Authority, he said that teachers played a vital role in the development of the nations, which should be recognized in its true manner.

He said that teachers are our benefactors because they adorn us with the jewel of education and their kindness can never be repaid.

The DC said teachers serve as a guide to deliver people from the darkness of ignorance, show them the light of knowledge and put the nation on the path of development and progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that the PTI government has brought significant changes in the education system, introducing a uniform curriculum that has laid the foundation for the creation of a nation with one thought and one ideology.

He said that the vision of the Prime Minister regarding education is very clear and he believes in providing equal opportunities for development and prosperity to every child of the nation through education. "Education cannot be promoted in society without respect for teachers," he added.

Apart from a large number of teachers and students, members of the Provincial Assembly Latasib Satti, Raja Sagheer Ahmed,Chaudhry Sajid Mahmood, and Director Punjab Council of Arts Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed and CEO Education Azam Kashif also attended the function.