Tehsil Chairman Visits GHSS Blombat, Hit By Flood

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

DIR LOWER, Sept. 03 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) ::Tehsil Chairman Blombat Malakand Upper Asim Shoaib Saturday visited Government Higher Secondary School Blombat which was badly affected by the recent heavy rain and flood.

Tehsil Chairman Blombat Malakand Upper Asim Shoaib along with elders of the areas including Kaleem Ullah Noor, Sami Ullah, Youth Council Irfan Uddin and officials of the PDMA visited the Government Higher Secondary School Blombat, inspected the building that had been badly damaged by the rain and flood. Principal of the school Mohabat Shah on this occasion briefed the visitors regarding the damage due to heavy rain and flood.

Principal Mohabat Shah explained to the Tehsil Chairman about the school in detail and showed the affected rooms and other sections of the school building.

On this occasion, Tehsil Chairman Asim Shoaib said that a request being made to the government regarding the rehabilitation of the Government Higher Secondary School Blombat Malakand Upper and top leadership would also be contacted for its reconstruction.

Asim Shoaib also inquired about other facilities, water, electricity, furniture etc. in the school and assured that all possible steps would be taken for early rehabilitation of the school building.

