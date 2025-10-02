Telemetry System Vital To Ensure Transparent Water Monitoring: Rana
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that telemetry system is vital to ensure transparent water monitoring in the country. All the provinces are receiving water share as per defined mechanism, he said while talking to a private television channel. There is an equal distribution of water system for the provinces, he added.
In reply to a question, he said the chief minister Punjab is talking about rights of the Punjab. To a question about differences with Pakistan Peoples Party, he said, the PPP is a coalition partner. He further said that the PPP is supporting the government.
Differences are the part of political system, he said. To a question about Benazir Income Support Program, he said, we have reservation over the data of BISP.
Recent Stories
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..
Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident
Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..
Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Bal ..
Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis
Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Telemetry system vital to ensure transparent water monitoring: Rana2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan standing strong on diplomatic front: Huzaifa Rehman12 minutes ago
-
Sindh University Observes Latif Day to Promote Bhittai’s Philosophy12 minutes ago
-
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal27 minutes ago
-
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan27 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park29 minutes ago
-
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident29 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program for growers29 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP29 minutes ago
-
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam29 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident33 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situation in KP33 minutes ago