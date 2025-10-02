Telemetry system vital to ensure transparent water monitoring: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that telemetry system is vital to ensure transparent water monitoring in the country. All the provinces are receiving water share as per defined mechanism, he said while talking to a private television channel. There is an equal distribution of water system for the provinces, he added.

In reply to a question, he said the chief minister Punjab is talking about rights of the Punjab. To a question about differences with Pakistan Peoples Party, he said, the PPP is a coalition partner. He further said that the PPP is supporting the government.

Differences are the part of political system, he said. To a question about Benazir Income Support Program, he said, we have reservation over the data of BISP.