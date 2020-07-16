Temporary cattle markets become functional across division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :On the Punjab government directions, temporary cattle markets have become functional in the division where sale and purchase of sacrificial animals has been allowed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Twenty-nine cattle markets have been established in all four districts of the division including 13 markets in district Faisalabad.

The divisional administration has issued anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) for markets and directed the in-charges of markets that no one should be allowed to enter the premises without wearing masks, while facility of sanitizer should be available at the counters, said a district administration spokesperson here Thursday.

There will be no 'parchi fee' for sellers and buyers in the markets. Facilities like cleanliness, lighting, clean drinking water, medical camps, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, fodder stalls, canteens and sheds for animals are being ensured besides strict security arrangements in all markets including model market Nia Moana.

Veterinary medical camps have been made active to check animals and their vaccination to avoid any epidemic.

The Livestock Department will also maintain record of sick animals and ensure availability of necessary medicines in the dispensaries. The treatment facilities for the sick animals will be available free-of-cost in markets.

Centers at tehsil and district level have been set up for registration of complaints.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali visited various markets to check the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other arrangements.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and officers of other departments concerned were present.