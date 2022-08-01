UrduPoint.com

Ten Dies In Tatta Pani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Ten dies in Tatta Pani

AJK, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :At least ten have died as roof of a house collapsed in Tatta Pani, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after heavy rains.

According to details, 10 people including five children and two women died and 3 were injured when the roof of a house collapsed at Tatta Pani.

According to rescue officials, two families were living in the affected house, while some guests were also present at the time of the accident.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the nearby hospital by the rescue officials, while the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

