Ten farmers booked over water theft in sargodha

The irrigation task force arrested ten farmers for involving in water theft from the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The irrigation task force arrested ten farmers for involving in water theft from the district.

Police said on Saturday that the teams of the irrigation department conducted raids at Haveli Qandri, Matella,Bonga Minhas and adjoining areas and caught ten farmers identified as-- Zulfiqar,Khadim,Ali Raza,Aslam,Sabar and others.

On the reports of Irrigation authorities, police registered cases against the pilferers.