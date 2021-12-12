UrduPoint.com

Ten Freight Trains Operate Between Pakistan, Iran Monthly

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

Ten freight trains operate between Pakistan, Iran monthly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The railway track between Pakistan and Iran is fully functional where an average ten freight trains (5-up/5-down) are being operated on the Quetta-Taftan section per month.

The feasibility study for rehabilitation and improvement of track from Quetta to Taftan was carried out at an estimated cost of us $ 698 million in June, 2019 to design and run the train at 120- kilometer per hour speed, according to an official document.

Pakistan Railways has offered this section for up-gradation to potential investors of different countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran and Belarus on Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Built Operate Transfer (BOT) mode.

About the proposal to extend and connect rail link between Pakistan and Afghanistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the rail link was discussed in the 5th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in 2015.

However, it has not been included in CPEC project yet.

It was stated that the rail link between Pakistan and Afghanistan via Main Line-1 had been planned through another project of Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar rail link for which a road map between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan had already been signed.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Quetta Iran Russia Road CPEC Uzbekistan Belarus Kazakhstan June 2015 2019 From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in ..

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in women&#039;s rights this year ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: ..

UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: Russian Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.