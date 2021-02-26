UrduPoint.com
Ten Injured In Separate Traffic Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Ten injured in separate traffic accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Ten persons suffered injuries in separate road accidents here at Daska road due to dense fog.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 52-year-old Khalid, 19-year-old Zubair, 20-year-old Rania, 21-year-old Ali, 30-year-old Shehzad, 40-year-old Lubna, 51-year-old Sarwar, 15-year-old Ghulab Khan, 34-year-old Shamshad and 20-year-old Ali Raza were injured.

Rescuers provided first aid to minor injured, while shifted the others to hospital.

