Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) In a significant development, security forces have apprehended 10 terrorists, including a key commander involved in the suicide attack on Chinese engineers in Bisham of KPK's Shangla district.

Investigation reports indicate that the suicide bomber was brought in from Afghanistan.

The attack, carried out by militants associated with the banned organization TTP, resulted in tragic casualties.

According to officials speaking anonymously, four of the captured individuals are facilitators who aided in the attack.

The vehicle used in the attack, laden with explosives, was traced back to its origin in Afghanistan.

The sources revealed that the vehicle was transported through Chaman to D.I. Khan, with the driver reportedly paid a substantial sum for his services.

Further investigation uncovered that the vehicle remained parked near a petrol pump close to Shangla for 10 days before the attack, rented out at a daily rate of 500 rupees.

One facilitator, responsible for transporting the vehicle from Chaman to D.I. Khan, was apprehended in Balochistan.

The Chinese nationals were killed while traveling from Islamabad to Dasu dam in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president, prime minister, and army chief have strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims.

The mastermind behind the attack, identified as Hazrat Bilal Dasu, remains at large.

The authorities have detained two accomplices of the suicide attacker, with hopes of apprehending Bilal in thenear future.