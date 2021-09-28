UrduPoint.com

Tender For Construction Of Secretariat In Bahawalpur To Be Opened By Oct 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tender for construction of secretariat in Bahawalpur to be opened by Oct 5

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Tender for construction of civil secretariat in Bahawalpur will be opened by October 5, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar stated on Tuesday.

While chairing a meeting to review pace of work at civil secretariat Multan, herethe ACS stated that buildings of South Punjab secretariat would help ease working environment to resolve public problems.

He added that complete blocks of Chief Minister Complex, Chief Secretary and IG offices would be constructed. He directed official that the buildings should meet future requirement also.

The departments should be taken on board in this regard, he said. There should be spacious parking, and proper security arrangements.

The officials briefed the additional chief secretary that foundations of the Multan secretariat would be completed within six months. The secretariat will be completed with cost of Rs 2.4 billion.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur October Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

16 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

23 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of la ..

Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of land grants beneficiaries

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.