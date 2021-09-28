Tender for construction of secretariat in Bahawalpur to be opened by Oct 5

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Tender for construction of civil secretariat in Bahawalpur will be opened by October 5, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar stated on Tuesday.

While chairing a meeting to review pace of work at civil secretariat Multan, herethe ACS stated that buildings of South Punjab secretariat would help ease working environment to resolve public problems.

He added that complete blocks of Chief Minister Complex, Chief Secretary and IG offices would be constructed. He directed official that the buildings should meet future requirement also.

The departments should be taken on board in this regard, he said. There should be spacious parking, and proper security arrangements.

The officials briefed the additional chief secretary that foundations of the Multan secretariat would be completed within six months. The secretariat will be completed with cost of Rs 2.4 billion.