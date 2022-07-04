Test cricketer Shaheen Afridi made goodwill ambassador

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Test cricketer and fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi was made a goodwill ambassador of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He was declared goodwill ambassador at a special ceremony held in Peshawar on Monday.

During the ceremony, KP inspector general of police Moazzam Jah Ansari and Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash conferred the honorary rank of the deputy superintendent of police on Shaheen Shah Afridi.