Thal Express stop restored at Daera Din Panah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Railways administration restored stop of Thal Express at Daera Din Panah railway station on Monday.

According to source from Daera Din Panah railway station, the stop restoration would benefit to people of suburban areas including Pir Juggi, Bhagal, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in addition to local residents itself.

The step was re-approved on lasting demand of people of entire region held for long time in past.

As per new schedule, Thal Express would start its journey at 7: 45 from Daera Din Panah to Multan and leave for Rawalpindi sharp at 9:45 a.m from Daera Din Panah.

Natives including Shahid, Khawar, Khalid, Majid, Liaqat, Mehr Mushtaq, Malik Mujahid and others felicitated the authority's decision and said that it would help provide cheap and comfortable journey to move up to their destination.