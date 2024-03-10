'Thalassemia Safe Pakistan' ceremony held at Hilal-e-Ahmar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre Sargodha organized

a ceremony titled 'Thalassemia Safe Pakistan' here on Sunday.

Child patients of Thalassemia and Hemophilia from Sargodha district

and division were specially invited to the event. Children suffering from

Thalassemia presented beautiful tableau and received much praise

from the audience.

Prominent guests included well-known businessmen and philanthropists,

among whom were Rao Suleman, Sheikh Farooq Wohra, In-charge of Police

Khidmat Center Sheikh Safdar, coordinator for Thalassemia and Hemophilia

Centre Ghulam Mustafa Mirza participated in the ceremony.

In the ceremony, center's workers and staff were honored with appreciation shields.

Coordinator Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre Ghulam Mustafa Mirza thanked

the police department and said that nearly 4,000 blood bags had been donated

to Thalassemia and hemophilia patients through camps set up by the police in

the district.

Speakers said that pre-marital Thalassemia testing was the only solution to

eradicate the deadly disease.

In-charge of Police Protection Sheikh Safdar said the treatment for Thalassemia

was very expensive, but the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre

Sargodha was helping these innocent children fighting this battle with self-help

and the cooperation of traders of the city, which was commendable.