'Thalassemia Safe Pakistan' Ceremony Held At Hilal-e-Ahmar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre Sargodha organized
a ceremony titled 'Thalassemia Safe Pakistan' here on Sunday.
Child patients of Thalassemia and Hemophilia from Sargodha district
and division were specially invited to the event. Children suffering from
Thalassemia presented beautiful tableau and received much praise
from the audience.
Prominent guests included well-known businessmen and philanthropists,
among whom were Rao Suleman, Sheikh Farooq Wohra, In-charge of Police
Khidmat Center Sheikh Safdar, coordinator for Thalassemia and Hemophilia
Centre Ghulam Mustafa Mirza participated in the ceremony.
In the ceremony, center's workers and staff were honored with appreciation shields.
Coordinator Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre Ghulam Mustafa Mirza thanked
the police department and said that nearly 4,000 blood bags had been donated
to Thalassemia and hemophilia patients through camps set up by the police in
the district.
Speakers said that pre-marital Thalassemia testing was the only solution to
eradicate the deadly disease.
In-charge of Police Protection Sheikh Safdar said the treatment for Thalassemia
was very expensive, but the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre
Sargodha was helping these innocent children fighting this battle with self-help
and the cooperation of traders of the city, which was commendable.
