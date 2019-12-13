UrduPoint.com
Thar Railway Track Feasibility Report To Be Presented In January

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:22 PM

A feasibility report regarding 105 kilometer long railway track from IslamKot to Chore will be completed by January 2020 paving way for transportation of coal from Thar to other parts of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A feasibility report regarding 105 kilometer long railway track from IslamKot to Chore will be completed by January 2020 paving way for transportation of coal from Thar to other parts of the country.

Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh chairing a meeting here on Friday said track passing through Chore in Tharparkar is envisaged to be extended to the main link line easing transportation of local coal to different power generation projects of the country.

"This would save precious foreign exchange and reduce dependence on imported coal," the minister said and added that coal of Tharparkar mines are precious source and needed to be adequately and efficiently used for the country.

Emphasizing that the province under the leadership of Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah is actively engaged in series of socio-economic projects for the empowerment of the masses, he said these would be equally beneficial for the province and the country.

