The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Notifies Nisar Khuhro As Senator

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 06:24 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies Nisar Khuhro as Senator

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the notification of success of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro as a senator on a general seat (Sindh) fell vacant due to the resignation of former Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator Muhammad Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the notification of success of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro as a senator on a general seat (Sindh) fell vacant due to the resignation of former Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

According to a notification issued here, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro son of Muhammad Nawaz Khuro has been elected unopposed as a member of the Senate on a seat that fell vacated by former Federal minister Faisal Vawda.

