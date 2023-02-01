UrduPoint.com

The Election Commission Of Pakistan Restores Membership Of Two More MPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 06:35 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday restored the membership of two more lawmakers after the submission of assets' details. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan suspended the membership of as many as 271 lawmakers over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday restored the membership of two more lawmakers after the submission of assets' details. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan suspended the membership of as many as 271 lawmakers over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

The parliamentarians restored by the ECP include one member of the National Assembly and one member of the Sindh Assembly. The restored members included MNA Mohsin Javed, NA 48, North Waziristan and Provincial Assembly Sindh member Raja Azhar Khan, PS-97 Korangi Karachi-VI.

