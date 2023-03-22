The Elephant; experts due in Karachi to treat Noor Jahan: Zoo authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that the Zoo is in constant contact with the international organization FORPA for the treatment of the elephant Noor Jahan and the technical team is consulting with the experts of FORPA on a daily basis through video link.

He said that medicines and food are being given to Noor Jahan as per the instructions of FORPA doctors, FORPA experts will soon reach Karachi, said a spokesperson of KMC on Wednesday.

A team of doctors from the Punjab Veterinary Sciences University is also coming to Karachi soon, he said that on the proposal of the international organization FORPA, both the elephants of the zoo are being transferred to the Safari Park.

He said that keeping it in the natural environment of the Safari Park will have a positive effect on the health of the ailing elephant.

He said that he is personally looking into the health issues of Noor Jahan, the medical and technical team of the Karachi Zoo has been directed the best possible treatment and care of the elephants, health care of all the animals and birds of the zoo will be ensured.

The spokesperson of KMC Ali Hassan Sajid has said that the electronic and print media will be kept fully aware of all the details related to the health of the elephant and information is being taken from the management of the Karachi Zoo on a daily basis.