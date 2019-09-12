UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 243,100 Cusecs Water

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:34 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 243,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 215,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 243,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 215,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1549.24 feet, which was 163.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 128,100 cusecs while outflow as 150,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1222.

65 feet, which was 182.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17,400 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 144,900, 144,600 and 57,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 17,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 12.084 million acre feet.

