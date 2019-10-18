The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 73, 700 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 73,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.37 feet, which was 139.37 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 39,900 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.

80 feet, which was 160.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,200, 49,300 and 11,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 9,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.180 million acre feet.