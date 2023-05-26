The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks cases record against Sami Ibrahim

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday instructed the secretary interior to produce cases' details registered against senior tv anchor Sami Ibrahim in the federal capital.

The court also summoned SP city and SSP Investigation Islamabad police on May 29, along with geofencing report on next hearing.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition regarding the recovery of Sami Ibrahim wherein the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad police expressed ignorance about the custody of senior anchor.

Station House Office (SHO) Aabpara Police Station informed the court that a first information report (FIR) regarding the disappearance of Sami Ibrahim had already been registered.

The chief justice asked that whether mobile phone of the journalist was switched off or on.

What was the other method to identify the location of someone, he questioned.

The prosecutor said that CCTV cameras close to the incident area yet to be checked and geofencing was also required to be done.

The police are recording the statements of people.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next date with above instructions.