The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Comments On Imran Khan's Appeal Withdrawal Application In Toshakhana Case

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking to withdraw his appeal against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking to withdraw his appeal against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard the petition, addressed Imran Khan's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar and observed that such a mistake was not expected from a senior lawyer like him.

Ali Zafar said the ECP had announced its verdict in the Toshakhana case on October 21 last year and a wrong impression was created on the matter. He wanted to clarify the things in that regard.

The chief justice remarked that it was the right of everyone to file the petition in any court, however, the PTI's lawyer would have to clarify whether the Lahore High Court (LHC) had declared that it would not take up the issue related to the ECP's decision of October 21.

Ali Zafar replied that the LHC had stated that it would go through the said decision. On this, the chief justice observed that in such a scenario the case was pending before two high courts, and his court would pass an appropriate order into the matter.

Barrister Ali Zafar pleaded that it would be appropriate to let the counsel of other respondents to submit their comments, and he would also give arguments in the case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's lawyer Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and other lawyers opposed the Imran Khan's request, citing decisions of the apex court in similar matters.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 20, and served notices to the respondents for submission of written answers.

