The Lahore High Court (LHC) Overrules Office Objection To Plea Of PTI's Former MNAs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 09:14 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) overrules office objection to plea of PTI's former MNAs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday overruled objection to a petition filed by 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs challenging the acceptance of their resignations by the speaker of the National Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday overruled objection to a petition filed by 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs challenging the acceptance of their resignations by the speaker of the National Assembly.

The plea was fixed as an objection case before Justice Shahid Karim after the registrar's office put an objection to it.

However, the court, after hearing arguments of the counsel for petitioners, removed the objection and directed to fix the matter before a single bench.

Riaz Fatyana and 42 others had filed the petition and pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the speaker and the subsequent action of the Election Commission of Pakistan of declaring their seats vacant.

