The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Intensifies Ongoing Cleaning Operation
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 10:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has reinforced its efforts to keep the city clean with dedicated sanitation teams working round the clock under the directives of CEO Babar Sahib Din.
According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, LWMC special operations were underway along Canal Road including the clearance of waste containers, uninterrupted waste collection from service lanes, greenbelts and cleaning of the canal through boats.
LWMC officers had also been mobilized in the field to supervise the ongoing cleaning operations.
Enforcement teams had been instructed to enhance patrolling along Canal Road and to take strict action against citizens found littering on greenbelts or dumping waste into the canal.
Mechanical sweeping of all underpasses along Canal Road had been ensured while staff had been deployed in Mughalpura and Harbanspura for roadside scraping on both sides.
Manual sweeping and washing teams were also active on the main Canal Road, with continuous mechanical sweeping at Thokar and Muslim Town flyovers.
CEO Babar Sahib Din said, "Our commitment is to provide citizens with a clean and pleasant environment and we are striving tirelessly to achieve this goal."
