Open Menu

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Intensifies Ongoing Cleaning Operation

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 10:08 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operation

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has reinforced its efforts to keep the city clean with dedicated sanitation teams working round the clock under the directives of CEO Babar Sahib Din

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has reinforced its efforts to keep the city clean with dedicated sanitation teams working round the clock under the directives of CEO Babar Sahib Din.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, LWMC special operations were underway along Canal Road including the clearance of waste containers, uninterrupted waste collection from service lanes, greenbelts and cleaning of the canal through boats.

LWMC officers had also been mobilized in the field to supervise the ongoing cleaning operations.

Enforcement teams had been instructed to enhance patrolling along Canal Road and to take strict action against citizens found littering on greenbelts or dumping waste into the canal.

Mechanical sweeping of all underpasses along Canal Road had been ensured while staff had been deployed in Mughalpura and Harbanspura for roadside scraping on both sides.

Manual sweeping and washing teams were also active on the main Canal Road, with continuous mechanical sweeping at Thokar and Muslim Town flyovers.

CEO Babar Sahib Din said, "Our commitment is to provide citizens with a clean and pleasant environment and we are striving tirelessly to achieve this goal."

Recent Stories

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new rou ..

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..

24 minutes ago
 CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN ..

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..

27 minutes ago
 IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

20 minutes ago
 Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in gree ..

Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

39 minutes ago
 SIF draws participants from 142 countries

SIF draws participants from 142 countries

39 minutes ago
 UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project ..

UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..

54 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Master ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship

54 minutes ago
 SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and tr ..

SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and transfers released

33 seconds ago
 Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamsh ..

Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother

34 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first co ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..

1 hour ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensi ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operatio ..

35 seconds ago
 ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keep ..

ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire ca ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan