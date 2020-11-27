UrduPoint.com
The Last Three Imprisoned Hunza Activists AWP Releases From Jail

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:26 PM

The last three imprisoned Hunza activists AWP leader Baba Jan, Karakoram National Movement's Iftikhar Karbalai and Shukoor Ullah Baig were released from Damas jail

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The last three imprisoned Hunza activists AWP leader Baba Jan, Karakoram National Movement's Iftikhar Karbalai and Shukoor Ullah Baig were released from Damas jail.

On 11 August 2011, Hunza police had opened fire on a group of IDPs in Aliabad protesting for compensation for the affectees of Attabad disaster. Two protesters Afzal Baig, 22-year-old student, and his father lost their lives in this incident.

The murder of the IDPs caused widespread protests in Hunza.

Police arrested several youths including Baba Jan on charges of vandalizing public property.

It is here to mention that thousands of people participated in a 7-day-long sit-in in Aliabad Hunza recently. This sit-in was postponed after the ministers of the Gilgit-Baltistan Caretaker government signed an agreement with the community representatives assuring release of the incarcerated youth.

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has now released all 14 incarcerated youth as per agreement.

