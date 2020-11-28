The role of Ulema while tackling the threat of COVID-19 is vital: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Saturday said that the role of Ulema in tackling the threat of Coronavirus second wave is vital.

He said this while addressing a meeting of Ulema of district Abbottabad regarding COVID-19 in his office.

The DC further said that with the cooperation of Ulema have enforced Coronavirus SOPs in Mosques and Madaris, during the second wave of COVID-19 the death ratio is even higher than the previous one, we would also place banners in front of mosques.

While emphasizing the enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs DC said that during the sermon and congregational pray in the mosques and other gatherings in the Madaris COVID SOPs implementation is a must as we all have implemented the SOPs during the first wave of Coronavirus and got positive results.

He stated that masses respect their Ulema, they listen to them carefully, the district administration would remain in contact with Ulema and would address misunderstanding those were created in the past.

The DC said that we would also place awareness banners in the mosques and Ulama would deliver lectures to the masses about the threat of COVID-19 as their voice is more effective.

While speaking at the occasion Ulema said that the administration and health department should strictly enforce SOPs everywhere including mosques and Madaris irrespectively, we will cooperate with the government to protect people which is a noble cause.